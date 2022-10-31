NewsLocalPhysical Education lesson at primary schools to be enhanced

Physical Education lesson at primary schools to be enhanced

The Physical Education lesson at primary schools all across Cyprus will be enhanced in a bid to equip students with an understanding of health, fitness, respect and teamwork.

This is what a circular by the Education Ministry stresses while also pointing out that physical education should never be used as a means of punishment, Philenews reports.

The circular also said that the PE lesson should not be degraded or underestimated since physical competence gives students the confidence to get involved in exercise out of school and in later life.

Specifically, the circular said: “The Physical Education lesson in Primary Schools under no circumstances: (a) Must not be equated with children’s free time of play or supervised employment

(b) is not a means of punishment for the purposes of another subject or punishment with exclusion from the course , either by the teacher of the lesson or by another teacher and

(c) is not provided for supplementing, completing, consolidating or evaluating another lesson.”

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
