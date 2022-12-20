Paphos Briton’s trial adjurned; prosecution doubts wife gave consent to killing

The trial of David Hunter, 74, who is accused of killing his wife who was ill with terminal blood cancer was adjourned on Tuesday.

During today’s proceedings, the prosecution raised doubts on whether Hunter’s wife, Janice gave her consent to the killing.

Hunter allegedly suffocated his ailing wife and then tried to end his own life by taking an overdose in December 2021 in Tremithousa, Paphos. He said his wife had asked him to help her die.

The prosecution attorney on Tuesday said that it cannot accept as a fact that the killing had been agreed upon, saying that while Hunter may have killed his wife out of pity and compassion, that does not mean she had consented to it. He also pointed out that there is no proof an agreement had been made, as Hunter did not leave a written note or informed the couple’s daughter.

The prosecution added that the case could set a legal precedent for future crimes.

The court also heard from Tremithousa mayor Christofis Petrou, who was the couple’s landlord. Petrou said that Janice had voiced her desperation over her condition to him many times.

This was an unexpected development in the case, as during the last court proceedings, it appeared that the defence and the prosecution had agreed to mitigate the charges facing Hunter from premeditated murder to manslaughter.

The case has been adjourned for December 22.

Read more: