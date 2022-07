Overseas trips by Cypriots in June this year have tripled compared to the same month in 2021, the island’s Statistics Service reported on Monday.

Based on the released data, the trips overseas of Cypriots in June 2022 amounted to 121,146 compared to 35,361 in June 2021, marking an increase of 242.6%.

The main countries from which Cypriots returned in June were Greece with 34.9%, the United Kingdom with 17.9%, Italy with 6.5%, Israel with 4.1% and Germany with 3.4%.