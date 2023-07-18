Outbreak of gastroenteritis in Cyprus fills up hospital emergency wards

An outbreak of gastroenteritis mainly due to the prevailing extreme heat is filling up emergency wards these days in state hospitals all across Cyprus, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Specialist in gastroenterology and hepatology George Potamitis said behind the outbreak is the heat but also a couple of other serious reasons.

“We have recently recorded cases of viral gastroenteritis which mainly affected children. These cases are on the rise but with the addition now of food poisoning,” he said.

“These cases are the result of people consuming food that is not properly treated in high temperature conditions. Depending on how susceptible an organism is we see these food poisoning symptoms,” he added.

In addition, a number of Cypriot holidaymakers who travel to mainly Asian countries consume food and drink where there are microbes to which Mediterranean people are not accustomed to, he also said.

As far as hospitals go, Okypy (state hospitals organization) spokesman Haralambos Harilaou said an increase has been recorded in the number of people with gastroenteritis rushing to the emergency wards.