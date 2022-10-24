NewsLocalOctober rainfall at 282% of average

October rainfall at 282% of average

Average rainfall in government-controlled areas from October 1st until October 22 was 282% of the normal rainfall for the month, according to preliminary data from the Meteorology Department.

Specifically, the total average rainfall in the above period was 92.3 millimetres, compared to 32.7 millimetres which is the average for the month.

Large amounts of rainfall were recorded in Platania with 197.8 millimetres, corresponding to 422% of the normal rainfall for October.

Also, in Saittas, the total average rainfall was 148.0 millimetres, corresponding to 358% of the normal average.

Rainfall in Prodromos was 141.9 millimetres corresponding to 301% of the normal average, while at Stavros tis Psokas was 138.2 millimetres corresponding to 298% of the normal average, and in the area of the Paphos Airport with 126.8 millimetres, which is 409% of the normal average for the month.

