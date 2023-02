New Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides to be sworn in on Tuesday

The investiture ceremony for Nikos Christodoulides, new Cyprus President who won a general election in a February 12 runoff, takes place on Tuesday.

The ceremony begins at 11:30am during a special session of the Parliament.

When this is over, the new Cabinet – announced on Monday – will meet for the first time at the Presidential Palace.

Tuesday is the day when the five-year term of outgoing President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades ends.

The new Cabinet members – to be sworn in on Wednesday – are the following:

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Constandinos Kombos

Minister of Finance: Makis Keravnos

Minister of Interior: Constandinos Ioannou

Minister of Defence: Michalis Yiorgallas

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport: Athina Michaelidou

Minister of Transport, Communications and Works: Alexis Vafeadis

Minister of Energy, Trade and Industry: Yiorgos Papanastasiou

Minister of Agriculture, Agricultural Development and the Environment: Petros Xenofontos

Minister of Labour and Social Securities: Yiannis Panayiotou

Minister of Justice and Public Order: Anna Prokopiou

Minister of Health: Popi Kanari

Deputy Minister to the President: Irini Piki

Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs: Marina Hadjimanoli

Deputy Minister of Tourism: Kostas Koumis

Deputy Minister for Research, Innovation and Digital Technology: Philippos Hadjizacharia

Deputy Minister for Social Welfare: Marilena Evangelou

Deputy Minister for Culture: Michalis Hadjiyiannis

Government spokesman: Constandinos Letympiotis

Head of President’s Office: Charalambos Charalambous

Deputy government spokesman: Doxa Komodromou

Head of President’s Press Office: Victoras Papadopoulos

Head of Diplomatic Office: Marilena Raouna

Cabinet Secretary: Pinelopi Papavasiliou

Gender Equality Commissioner: Josie Christodoulou

Environment Commissioner: Maria Panayiotou