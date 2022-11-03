Nicosia municipalities to cover adoption costs for shelter animals

The six municipalities of the capital (Nicosia, Strovolos, Lakatamia, Engomi, Agios Dometios, and Aglandjia) will start sponsoring the cost required by citizens to adopt animals from shelters, the Nicosia Municipality said on Thursday.

The amount will cover the animal’s sterilisation, vaccination and microchip.

According to a municipality announcement, the decision aims to facilitate citizens who wish to adopt animals, until the expansion of the shelter that cooperates with the capital’s municipalities is completed.

“For the Municipalities involved, the welfare of animals is non-negotiable, while the shelter’s firm policy is not to put any animals to sleep,” the Nicosia Municipality said.

It added that it will fund the expansion and upgrade of the animal shelter due to increased needs.

“The municipalities’ contribution has been set to 24,000 euros,” the announcement concluded.

Furthermore, the municipalities will sponsor the rehoming of animals abroad, as a measure against overpopulation and to safeguard the quality of life of shelter animals.