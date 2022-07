The State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) has proceeded with the upgrade of the software of the MRI at the X-Ray Department of the Nicosia General Hospital.

In an announcement, the Organization noted that the new system provides the ability for iron load tests to thalassemia patients, Breast MRI, magnetically enterografia and liver elastography screening.

It is also noted that the staff of the X-Ray Department has had special training in order to be able to provide these tests.