New €3.9m health centre in Akaki will serve 16 communities

NewsLocalNew €3.9m health centre in Akaki will serve 16 communities

On Call Doctors
The State Health Services Organisation on Wednesday announced a tender for the construction of a new Health Centre in Akaki, aiming to expand health coverage for residents of western Nicosia.

The much-expected project will be completed in 2024, at an estimated cost of 3,985.000 euros.

It will serve the residents of Akaki, as well as another 15 nearby communities.

Plans include a new bus stop and a playground outside the centre to be used both by visitors and residents. Its buildings will cover an area of 2925 square metres.

The Health Centre will host general practitioners and medical specialists such as cardiologists, dentists, and surgeons. It will also provide public and mental health services and will have designated areas for blood tests, hospitalisation and breastfeeding, among others.

It will operate daily until 18:30.

Taste

