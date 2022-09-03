Near 40 tomorrow, as temperatures rise above seasonal average, rain on Tuesday

A low pressure system is still affecting the region.

Mostly sunny throughout tomorrow, but turning increasingly overcast, mainly in western and northern coastal regions.

Winds will initially be southwesterly to northwesterly and locally light variable, force three, turning light to moderate in the afternoon force three to four and in southwestern coastal regions, moderate to strong force four to five, over calm to slight seas and slight in the afternoon over southern, western and northern coastal regions.

Temperatures will rise to 38 degrees Celsius inland, 34 in the eastern, northeastern and northern coastal regions, 31 in the rest of the coastal areas and 30 on the mountains.

Clear skies tomorrow evening, with variable winds force three to four over calm to slight seas.

Similar conditions on Monday, but more of an autumn outlook on Tuesday, with overcast skies expected to bring local showers and isolated storms, mostly inland and on the mountains.

Wednesday will bring isolated showers as temperatures drop around the seasonal average.