Met office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Department of Meteorology on Tuesday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and possible isolated thunderstorms in effect from 12:00 to 18:00 local time.

The thunderstorms will mainly affect the inland and mountains.

The Department said that the total rain rate will range between 35 and 55 millimetres per hour, while hail is also likely.

Temperatures today will rise to 35 degrees Celsius inland, 30 C on the western coast, 32 C in the other coastal areas and 26 C in the mountains.