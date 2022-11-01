Man sells friend’s car he was supposed to look after

Police are investigating a case of fraud by false representation against a 40-year-old man who is wanted, Paphos police spokesman Michael Nicolaou said on Tuesday.

According to police, the case was reported by the owner of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, who filed a complaint saying that while he was abroad on holiday, his friend sold his car, which he was supposed to look after.

The complainant said that when he returned to Cyprus in November 2021, he asked for his car but the 40-year-old refrained from returning it, citing various excuses.

Finally, in May he reported the incident to the police and learned that his friend had sold the vehicle to a third party.

The value of the vehicle is estimated at around 10,000 euros.

An arrest warrant has been issued against the 40-year-old who is now wanted.