Man convicted of raping his grandson found dead in Central Prisons

A 60 year old recently convicted of raping his 11 year old grandson was found dead in the Central Prison showers, as authorities appear to have ruled out foul play, with the man taking his own life.

Coroners Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou who performed an autopsy at the scene found no external injuries on the body, but exact cause of death will be established during the post mortem process, yet to be scheduled.

The latest incident comes as the prison system is going through turmoil following the accusations of corruption levelled by warden Anna Aristotelous against a senior police officer, former head of the anti-drug squad.

Aristotelous remains on sick leave since December, with Assistant Famagusta Superintendent Ioannis Kapnoullas taking over.

Last week a 43 year old Greek Cypriot convict lost conciousness as he was nearly choked to death by a fellow inmate, with police investigating attempted murder.