Long weekend with thunderstorms, dust expected

On Saturday, initially, the weather in the eastern half of the island will be mainly sunny, while increased cloudiness is expected in the west, which may result in isolated light showers.

Later, locally increased cloudiness is expected to bring isolated rain showers in the northeast. There will be dust in the atmosphere.

Winds will initially blow predominantly from the south to southwest, weak to moderate, around 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and locally strong, reaching 5 Beaufort, in the south and southeast. They will gradually become weak to moderate from the southwest to west, around 3 to 4, locally reaching strong, 4 to 5 Beaufort, in the southeast.

The sea will be moderate to rough.

The temperature will rise to around 29 degrees Celsius inland, around 25 degrees on the western coast, around 27 degrees on the remaining coastal areas, and around 20 degrees in higher mountainous regions.

Tomorrow night, there will be increased low-level cloudiness. Winds will predominantly blow from the southwest to west, weak to moderate, around 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale, and later weak, around 3 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough.

On Sunday, locally increased cloudiness will be observed, and early in the afternoon, isolated rain showers are expected in the mountains, possibly reaching some areas inland.

On Monday, during the midday and afternoon hours, developing clouds are expected to bring isolated rain showers and possibly brief thunderstorms in the mountains and inland.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mainly sunny.

Temperatures will experience a slight drop until Monday and then a rise on Tuesday, fluctuating near the average climatic values.