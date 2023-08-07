Limassol district fire has burned 7.5-10 square kilometres of land

A fire that started in the village of Alassa on Friday afternoon has so far burned between 7.5-10 square kilometres of land, Director-General of the Ministry of Agriculture Andreas Gregoriou said on Monday.

Gregoriou was aboard a helicopter that flew over the area on Monday morning along with Chief Fire Officer Nikos Logginos, to assess the aftermath of the wildfire that swept through the Limassol province.

“The estimate we have is around 7.5 to 10 square kilometres,” Gregoriou said and noted that “It’s with great sadness, anger, and disappointment that we see vast expanses turned into charred landscapes, completely devoid of greenery.”

(Photo: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou)

