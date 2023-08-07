NewsLocal(Update) Authorities on alert as Apesia fire rekindles

(Update) Authorities on alert as Apesia fire rekindles

Apesia Fire3
Apesia Fire3

Authorities are operating at the front of the fire in the Limassol district following a flare-up in Apesia on Monday morning.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said ground and air forces are operating in the northwestern front of the fire.

The first of the two Greek Canadair firefighting aircraft, which arrived in the morning, is also assisting. The second Greek firefighting aircraft is expected to arrive later on Monday.

Acting President of the Republic, House President, Annita Demetriou, is at the coordinating centre in Paramytha and is being briefed on the situation.

The possibility of more reignitions is higher in the afternoon, as winds are expected to pick up in the area, Kettis noted.

He added that the fire has been surrounded, and firebreaks and accesses are being created for the ground forces to try to contain the blaze.

Limassol District Administration says a holiday home in Apesia has burned after the flare-up.

Read more:

Rekindled fire in Limassol’s Alassa dam area now in remission

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Palestine offers to send firefighters to Cyprus
Next article
Limassol fire contained, as authorities monitor situation

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros