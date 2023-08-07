(Update) Authorities on alert as Apesia fire rekindles

Authorities are operating at the front of the fire in the Limassol district following a flare-up in Apesia on Monday morning.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said ground and air forces are operating in the northwestern front of the fire.

The first of the two Greek Canadair firefighting aircraft, which arrived in the morning, is also assisting. The second Greek firefighting aircraft is expected to arrive later on Monday.

Acting President of the Republic, House President, Annita Demetriou, is at the coordinating centre in Paramytha and is being briefed on the situation.

The possibility of more reignitions is higher in the afternoon, as winds are expected to pick up in the area, Kettis noted.

He added that the fire has been surrounded, and firebreaks and accesses are being created for the ground forces to try to contain the blaze.

Limassol District Administration says a holiday home in Apesia has burned after the flare-up.

Read more: