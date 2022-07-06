Improvement achieved regarding operation of street cameras

Despite the fact that improvement has been noticed regarding the operation of street cameras, problems still remain.

Another meeting took place yesterday to decide whether the plan will proceed to the next phase, however this will depend on whether everything that the company that provided the cameras has been requested to do, has been done.

As Transport Minister Giannis Karousos has said, important improvement has been noticed to the various problems but a precondition to proceed with the next phase is the solution of three problems raised by the Police. These problems have to do with the owner or driver of the car in order to send the fine.

Furthermore, it has been recently revealed that 14,000 cases regarding violations had been problematic and have been cancelled but those problems have been fixed.

The first phase will be completed in six months after the completion of the pilot phase and will include the operation of another 16 mobile cameras and of another 20 fixed ones.