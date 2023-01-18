NewsLocalHIO says 2022 was a positive year for Gesy

HIO says 2022 was a positive year for Gesy

The Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) said 2022 was a positive year as Gesy services were upgraded following a difficult year with the pandemic crisis.

In a press release issued on Wednesday HIO says that during 2022 a series of changes and reforms took place, controls were introduced and the patients’ services were enhanced.

According to figures HIO released, in 2022, a total of 801,930 people visited their GPs, 608,120 beneficiaries visited a specialised doctor and 667,659 people were administered medicines via GeSY which, at the moment, covers 2,100 drugs including more than 500 which are innovative.

Moreover, 500,075 beneficiaries visited labs for tests, 278,911 visited a dentist, 155,966 visited other health professionals, 122,551 visited first-aid centres and 105,874 got in-patient services.

HIO said that strict measures were taken in an effort to safeguard patients from exploitation incidents and reforms were introduced for the payment of GPs on the basis of quality criteria.

Other reforms include changes in referrals and on-call services from GPs during weekends and public holidays.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
