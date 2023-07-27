Greek PM’s visit to Cyprus rescheduled for Monday

Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, declared on Wednesday that the scheduled visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus has been rescheduled for Monday, July 31.

In response to journalists’ questions after the Cabinet meeting, Letymbiotis stated, “The visit is now planned for Monday, and a relevant announcement will be made if and when conditions permit, as Greece is still grappling with devastating wildfires.”

He further confirmed that the Prime Minister’s schedule would unfold exactly as initially planned for Tuesday.

The initial visit of the Greek Prime Minister to Cyprus had been postponed due to the crash of a Canadair firefighting aircraft in Karystos on Monday.

