NewsLocalGreek PM's visit to Cyprus rescheduled for Monday

Greek PM’s visit to Cyprus rescheduled for Monday

Christodoulides Mitsotakis
Christodoulides Mitsotakis

Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, declared on Wednesday that the scheduled visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Cyprus has been rescheduled for Monday, July 31.

In response to journalists’ questions after the Cabinet meeting, Letymbiotis stated, “The visit is now planned for Monday, and a relevant announcement will be made if and when conditions permit, as Greece is still grappling with devastating wildfires.”

He further confirmed that the Prime Minister’s schedule would unfold exactly as initially planned for Tuesday.

The initial visit of the Greek Prime Minister to Cyprus had been postponed due to the crash of a Canadair firefighting aircraft in Karystos on Monday.

Read more:

Greek PM to inform Cyprus President on meeting Erdogan

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Larnaca-Piraeus ferry link inaugurated, as bookings near full capacity
Next article
The story of Kyriakos and Mustafa, a G/c and a T/c who search for missing persons [VIDEO]

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros