Greek PM to inform Cyprus President on meeting Erdogan

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will brief President Christodoulides about a discussion he had with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Mitsotakis and Christodoulides will meet in Cyprus on July 26, as part of an official state visit by the Greek PM.

Mitsotakis is expected to inform Christodoulides on aspects of his talk with Erdogan concerning the Cyprus problem as well as issues related to the Eastern Mediterranean region and Euro-Turkish relations, Government Spokesperson, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, revealed.

Additionally, coordination for future actions and the migration issue will be among the key topics to be addressed during the meeting, Letymbiotis said.

When asked to comment on statements that Erdogan made on July 20, calling for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem, Letymbiotis declined to answer saying only that any statement that includes the resolution of the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework “is welcome”.

As for the postponed Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit, the Spokesperson stated that the new date will be announced later once it is rescheduled. This indicates that all parties involved are working towards finding a suitable time to hold the summit, he said.

Read more: