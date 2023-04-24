Greece wants to attract more Cypriot tourists this summer

Some 150 flights a week will connect Cyprus and Greece in July and August, the Greek ambassador to Nicosia Ioannis Papameletiou said.

Papameletiou was talking during a reception at the ambassador’s residence for Greek participants in the Travel Expo Cyprus 2023 exhibition.

He noted that in addition to flights, a ferry connection between Cyprus and Greece has resumed after 21 years.

In 2022, the ferry operated 18 routes, carrying a total of 7500 passengers and 2500 vehicles.

This summer, 22 routes are planned, 14 from Limassol and 8 from the port of Larnaca.

The ambassador noted that Greece wants to tap further into the Cypriot market by promoting religious and pilgrimage tourism, cultural tourism, winter tourism and city breaks, as well as less-known destinations in Greece.

Greece is an attractive destination for Cypriots, he stressed, as evidenced by the fact that the Easter holiday packages went off the market quickly.

“Greece will continue to welcome its Cypriot visitors with warm feelings, not as foreigners but as members of its own close family,” Papameletiou said.