Fresh sexual abuse allegations against high school teacher, this time in Nicosia

Days only after more than 10 female students at a Limassol high school reported one of their male teachers of alleged sexual abuse similar accusations were made in Nicosia on Wednesday.

Specifically, three female students at a high school in the capital have filed a written complaint against one of their teachers accusing him of making sexual innuendos in class all the time.

The peak of such abusive behavior came four days ago when he allegedly touched inappropriately one of them, Philenews reports citing police sources.

Four other female students in the same class will give testimony as witnesses if and when the teacher stands trial.

The students argue that the teacher – in general – behaves in a strange way and often approaches and touches them without any reason.

In one incident he allegedly kept staring inappropriately at one of the students and then made a verbal sexual insinuation.

The worst incident, however, took place four days ago when he allegedly indecently touched a female student with his hand.