Fixed traffic cameras also installed in coastal Limassol

Fixed traffic cameras have been also installed in coastal Limassol – in two central locations, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The locations are:

The intersection of Archbishop Makarios avenue with Archbishop Leontios A avenue.

The intersection of Archbishop Makarios avenue with Ayias Zonis avenue.

However, there is a slight delay in their operation since the cameras have not been connected to the electricity network yet.

The connection, though, is imminent, deputy director of the Electromechanical Services Department, Marcos Marcou told Philenews.

“The work is in its final stage,” he also said.