Fixed cameras all across Cyprus record traffic but also other criminal activity

Traffic cameras – even those on a trial basis – not only record violations by drivers but also other criminal activity, Philenews reports.

And, the report highlights, criminal activity can be recorded not only in specific streets but also in hot spots of cities, such as central squares, parks, etc.

In some of these hot spots cameras have already been installed and what is expected now is the green light from Data Protection Commissioner, Irini Nikolaidou.

The Commissioner is now waiting for the response of local authorities before she proceeds with the set-up of the framework within which the cameras can officially operate.

Indicatively, among the places where the Nicosia Municipality wants to put active cameras, are Eleftherias Square and the very commercial streets of Makarios, Stasikratous and Evagorou. As well as at the central avenues of Kyriakou Matsi and Kallipoleos.

In addition, cameras will be installed on individual streets in the low-emission area of the capital’s walled city.

The cameras at hot spots are expected to also provide local authorities with much-needed assistance in efforts to increase the safety of citizens.