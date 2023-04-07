First ‘Cyprus Forum Cities’ to bring together experts on urban policy

The first Cyprus Forum Cities will bring together local and international urban policy experts and stakeholders in Limassol to exchange views in an effort to shape a long-term sustainable strategy for cities and communities on the island.

Taking place on April 7-8, 2023, the conference aims to assist local municipalities and communities in developing new dynamics and technologies, while strengthening relations between the local government and citizens.

Developed from the unification of the “2040” series by Oxygono, Cyprus Forum Cities will be the largest local government conference in Cyprus.

Experts and professionals from the public, private and academic sectors from Cyprus and abroad will present what is a “smart city,” by using digital technology to manage traffic, and smart parking, as well as for waste management, promoting mobility, and implementing green policies.

According to a press release by the organising team, “Cyprus Forum Cities is expected to accumulate diverse European and Cypriot expertise in areas such as building Europe through local governance, sustainable development of local governance, circular economy, sustainable mobility, energy and the environment, sustainable tourism, maritime and blue development”.

Cyprus Forum Cities is organised by the non-governmental organisation Oxygono and the Municipality of Limassol, as part of the Municipality’s participation in the European Mission: 100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030, in collaboration with the Cyprus University of Technology (CUT).

Drawing from its experience of participating in the EU Mission: ‘100 Climate Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030’, Limassol Municipality will present a model in Cyprus itself, on how cities can act as ecosystems of experimentation and innovation to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, in areas such as energy, waste management, transport, structured environment, by using EU funds.

Save your seat: https://cities2023.cyprusforum.cy/save-your-seat/

Agenda

The inaugural event will take place on Friday 7 April at the Municipal Hall of Limassol Municipality, with guest speakers among others the Cities Mission Manager & Deputy Director General for Environment, Patrick Child, the First Vice President, European Committee of Regions & Governor, Central Macedonia Region, Apostolos Tzitzikosta, and the Vice-President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Harald Sonderegger.

On Saturday 8 April, the President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Christodoulides and President of the House of Representatives, Mrs Anita Demetriou will address the conference during the day-long proceedings, which are open to the public and will be held in Amphitheatre 1, Tassos Papadopoulos Building of the CUT.

Furthermore, the Mayors of Limassol, Nicosia, Nicosia, Larnaca, Paphos, Aglantzia, Strovolos and Aradippou will be among the speakers to address different aspects of the conference.