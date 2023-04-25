NewsLocalFirst British evacuees arrive in Cyprus from Sudan

First British evacuees arrive in Cyprus from Sudan

The first British civilians evacuated from Sudan arrived on the island of Cyprus on Tuesday, Cyprus’s foreign ministry said, airlifted out by Britain after warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

A passenger plane belonging to Britain’s Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed at Cyprus’s Larnaca airport, said a foreign ministry spokesperson.

Authorities had expected 40 people, though another diplomatic source said there were 39 people on board.

Two further flights were expected later on Tuesday and early Wednesday, carrying about 220 people in total.

Earlier, Cyprus said it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanismto evacuate third-country civilians through the island from Sudan, following a United Kingdom request.

