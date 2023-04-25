UK service personnel embarking at Akrotiri for Sudan (PHOTOS)

Britain launched a large-scale evacuation of its citizens from Sudan on Tuesday after warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

Britain, which has estimated that around 4,000 of its nationals are in Sudan, said military flights would depart from an airfield outside Khartoum, and would be open to those with British passports. Priority will be given to family groups with children, the elderly and individuals with medical conditions.

“The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter. “I pay tribute to the British Armed Forces, diplomats and Border Force staff.”

Sunak’s spokesman said flights would continue for as long as possible and British nationals would be taken to Cyprus, with the government facilitating their travel on to Britain.

Cyprus, a former colony and home to two sprawling British military bases, said it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism following a British request and would offer reception facilities for the evacuation of third-country civilians.

The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed an RAF flight from Khartoum landed at the RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus shortly before 1230 GMT.

(Reuters)

