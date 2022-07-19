Finance Minister to attend black anniversaries instead of President

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides will replace President Anastasiades in the memorial services of people who died during the Turkish invasion and in the events denouncing it.

After being diagnosed with Covid-19, President Nicos Anastasiades is in isolation and the Government will be represented by its Minister in tomorrow’s events.

According to Protocol, first in row is Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides who is abroad. Then is Defense Minister Charalambos Petrides who has also tested positive to Covid-19, while Interior Minister Nikos Nouris is abroad.