Female lawyer written off register of lawyers

A female lawyer has been written off the lawyers’ register after being found guilty of disciplinary offenses involving conduct incompatible with her profession.

As stated in the decision of the Lawyers’ Disciplinary Board, following her admission, while she was executor of the estate of a deceased person, she collected money from the sales of two apartments without returning it to the beneficiaries as amounts relating to rent. The lawyer was found guilty by the Disciplinary Board, composed of Xenios Xenopoulos chairman, Charalambos Zoppos, and Stavros Stavrou members, on eight charges, but did not appear at her trial.

According to the Disciplinary Board, the charges are severe charges and do not reflect well on the legal profession.

It is also noted that the lawyer has previous convictions in which fines were imposed.

The seriousness of the offenses faced by the female lawyer is undeniable and the fact that she chose not to appear before the Disciplinary Board also indicates her indifference to the institutions and to the procedures followed. Repeated conduct in contempt of the institutions, the Disciplinary Board notes, cannot be disregarded in the assessment of the penalty.