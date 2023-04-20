Employer given suspended sentence, fine for death of worker

Famagusta District Court handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for three years, along with a €2,500 fine, to a man it found guilty of violating workplace health and safety regulations that resulted in the death of an employee.

The incident took place on June 13, 2020, in Dheryneia, while a crew was installing air conditioning units on the second floor of a three-storey apartment building.

While working, a 64-year-old labourer from Bulgaria fell from a ladder at a height of four metres and died.

After investigations, the Labour Inspection Department found that the man’s death was caused by violations of health and safety regulations by the employer’s side and pressed charges against him.

The Court ruled that the employer failed to create a safe working environment and did not submit a written assessment regarding health and safety risks to his employees, on the basis of which protective measures could have been taken.

Moreover, according to the ruling, he did not provide appropriate guidance and training to his employees on the safe execution of the work in question.

