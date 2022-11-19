NewsLocalDriving at 204 kilometers on Nicosia-Larnaca motorway

Driving at 204 kilometers on Nicosia-Larnaca motorway

Speeding
Speeding

 

The traffic safety squad recorded a Grand Prix speed on its radar, catching a 21 year old man driving more than 100 kilometers over the limit.

He was spotted on the Nicosia-Larnaca motorway, near the exit to the Athienou community, speeding at 204 kilometers per hour, around 9.30 this morning.

He was arrested and escorted with his car at the Aradippou police station, where following the necessary checks, he was charged in writing and released.

The reckless driver will appear before the Larnaca district court on Monday.

By Constantinos Tsintas
