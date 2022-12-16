Cyprus-US joint search and rescue exercise at sea within island’s region

Cyprus and the US on Thursday conducted an all-day joint search and rescue exercise at sea titled CYPUSA 01/22, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) has said.

The exercise was within the search and rescue region of Cyprus with the participation of SAR units and personnel from Cyprus and USA, the announcement also said on Friday.

The US Navy Helo MH-60S of MSC-28 from Sigonella, the fast patrol boat Thiseas of Cyprus Port and Marine Police, the FBP Tsomakis of the Cyprus Navy, and a helicopter from 460 SQN of the National Guard participated in both day and night scenarios under the operational control and coordination of JRCC Larnaca, in close cooperation with the US Navy.

Moreover, specialised registered nurses of the state health services participated in the exercise on board the SAR units.

The exercise was part of the wider framework of cooperation between Cyprus and the USA in SAR-related matters and humanitarian operations in general in the South-East Mediterranean region.