Cyprus marks 48th dark anniversary of Turkey’s invasion

Sirens wailed all across Cyprus early in the morning on Wednesday to mark the dark 48th anniversary of the island’s Turkish invasion of July 20, 1974.

Liturgies in memory of the fallen are taking place as ‘celebrations’ have already begun in the breakaway Turkish-held northern part of the divided island.

In light of the dark anniversary, President Nicos Anastasiades has given assurances that the state will continue its efforts, despite all difficulties, to investigate and ascertain the fate of all missing persons.

The fate of 775 Greek Cypriots and Greeks, who went missing has not yet been established, the President also said.

The Turkish side still refuses to cooperate and provide information to the Committee on Missing Persons in order for there to be further progress in the investigations, he added.

He then called on anyone that may possess information about missing persons, that will lead to establishing their fate, to come forward.

And he noted that by cooperating to help discover the whereabouts of missing persons will contribute to the creation of a climate conducive to any effort for substantial UN-brokered negotiations.

These will create the preconditions so that Cyprus becomes a really sovereign and independent state, a peaceful and prosperous state, with security for all of its citizens, he said.