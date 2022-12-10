Cyprus-France aeronautical exercise (photos & video)

“Within the framework of the deployment of the French Naval Force CTF-473 in the Eastern Mediterranean, led by aircraft carrier “CHARLES DE GAULLE (CDG),” with the mission of maritime surveillance, and in the framework of operation “ANTARES”, a program of exercises involving CTF-473 air assets and the National Guard has been planned.

In particular, on Friday 8 December 2022, an air defense exercise called TAMS “TALOS-2/2022″ was conducted, with the participation of Air Command air defense systems and Rafale aircraft operating from the aircraft carrier CDG,” a statement from the National Guard General Staff said.

“National Guard Chief, Lieutenant General Demokritos Zervakis, accompanied by Commander of the Air Command, Brigadier General (I) Marios Floridis, and Commander of the Naval Command, Captain Konstantinos Gennadios watched the exercise on board aircraft carrier CDG.

The purpose of the exercise was to train air defense personnel in air force deployment tactics and to increase operational readiness.

Specifically, during the exercise, the air defense system and the self-protection system of the National Guard installations were activated and their performance was evaluated in realistic conditions facing modern fighter aircraft.

In addition, personnel practiced tactical weapons control and information transfer procedures as well as air defense procedures of the Air Control Center.

When the exercise was concluded and after congratulating the participants, the Chief noted that in addition to the messages at the strategic level, the exercise contributed to increase interoperability between the Air Forces at the operational and tactical levels, as well as the ability to coordinate, plan and conduct joint operations.