The Health Ministry on Friday announced that a total of 1,242 new Covid-19 cases were traced in the past seven days along with one death.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic’s start now stands at 1,350.

At the same time, the island’s positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent following a total of 51,855 tests.

Moreover, the Ministry also said there were 50 patients with coronavirus in state hospitals, of whom three were in serious condition.