Council of Ministers decides to lift mask mandate

The Council of Minister which met today, made decisions regarding the management of the pandemic that Minister of Health Michael Hadjipantelas announced:

  1. As of 31 August 2022 the obligatory use of protective mask inside is revoked, except in high-risk areas like hospitals, pharmacies, transport media etc.
  • It is recommended that people belonging in the vulnerable groups and people interacting with high-risk persons wear their masks
  1. As of 31 August 2022, restaurants, night-clubs, churches, stadiums and casinos may use 100% of their space.
  2. Free kit of 5 self-tests to children in Elementary Schools which will be given to students with the beginning of the new school year.

The Council of Ministers recommends the following:

All students, teachers and school staff should have a self-test or rapid test before returning to schools.

It is noted that the Health Ministry will carry out random tests in schools all over Cyprus

All citizens should have a self-test or rapid-test once a week.

