NewsLocalCoronavirus: Four deaths, 1,752 new infections between Aug 26-Sept 1

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 1,752 new infections between Aug 26-Sept 1

Covid 19
Covid 19

The Health Ministry on Friday announced four deaths from Covid-19 and 1,752 new infections out of a total of 68.678 tests all across Cyprus over the past week.

The Mediterranean island’s positivity rate between August 26 and September 1 stood at 2.55 percent, it added.

As for the total number of coronavirus deaths, this has risen to 1,172.

Currently, 42 coronavirus patients are being treated in state hospitals – 10 in serious condition.

And three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated in Intensive Care Units.

The four recorded deaths concern:

  • A man, aged 78, who passed away on August 26
  • A woman, aged 82, who passed away on August 26
  • A man, aged 87, who passed away on August 26
  • A man, aged 83, who died on August 29

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleSchoolchildren visit a shelter during an evacuation training in Bucha
Next articleMore water allowed in PDO halloumi; all provisions recorded in Official Gazette

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros