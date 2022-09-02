Coronavirus: Four deaths, 1,752 new infections between Aug 26-Sept 1

The Health Ministry on Friday announced four deaths from Covid-19 and 1,752 new infections out of a total of 68.678 tests all across Cyprus over the past week.

The Mediterranean island’s positivity rate between August 26 and September 1 stood at 2.55 percent, it added.

As for the total number of coronavirus deaths, this has risen to 1,172.

Currently, 42 coronavirus patients are being treated in state hospitals – 10 in serious condition.

And three patients who have ceased to be infectious continue to be intubated in Intensive Care Units.

The four recorded deaths concern: