Christodoulides raises issue of Israeli investments in occupied north during official visit

President Christodoulides raised the issue of Israelis buying up land in Greek Cypriot-occupied properties in the north, during a meeting with the President and Prime Minister of Israel on Thursday.

Energy cooperation was also at the heart of the talks, according to the Cyprus News Agency. Discussions focused on regional cooperation on natural gas and how to establish the necessary infrastructure in Cyprus to exploit it.

The Cypriot and Israeli leaders also discussed the dispute between Cyprus and Israel regarding the Aphrodite field in the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the neighbouring Yishai field, which is claimed by Israel.

The two sides also committed to accelerating and concluding negotiations on a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement.

The strengthening of trade and investment relations and tourism issues were also on the agenda of the meetings.

Moreover, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of tripartite cooperation between Cyprus, Israel and Greece, and agreed to hold a tripartite summit in Nicosia next autumn.

The two sides also agreed to promote the 3+1 (Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States) arrangement and to pursue a high-level summit of the four countries.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
