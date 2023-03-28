NewsLocalIsraelis number one buyers of land in breakaway north Cyprus in 2022

Israelis number one buyers of land in breakaway north Cyprus in 2022

Turkish Cypriot press reports say the vast majority of last year’s total of 2,672 “permits” to purchase real estate in the Turkish-held breakaway northern Cyprus were given to Israelis.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday citing daily Halkin Sesi.

Israel has an embassy in the divided island’s government-controlled areas and is aware of Nicosia’s position on property in the north which is basically owned by displaced Greek Cypriots.

According to company records cited Halkin Sesi, approximately 2,000 companies in the north have Israeli shareholders. And that through these companies, Israelis bought around 25,000 acres of land in the breakaway area.

A large portion of land purchased by the Israelis – mainly in Karpas peninsula – is reportedly agricultural. They seem to have also bought two thousand acres in Lefka.

The Israelis in question have been granted “trnc citizenship” as well in full violation of international law and order. And that they have established approximately 200 companies in the north.

Reports also refer the establishment of a synagogue in the occupied territory of Cyprus which is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey. Ankara still maintains troops in the north of the EU-member state.

 

By Annie Charalambous
