UK couple honoured for visiting Ayia Napa more than 50 times

Ayia Napa municipality declared a British couple who visited the town over 50 times, as “Ambassadors of Ayia Napa Tourism.”

Darren and Deborah Jones were honoured in a ceremony on Monday, during which Ayia Napa Mayor Christos Zannettou awarded them with a commemorative plaque.

In a relevant announcement, Mayor Zannettou thanked the couple for their visits, which, as he said, constituted proof of their immense love for Ayia Napa. He also noted that their preference for the area is “a big honour for the Municipality and this is the least the local authority could do in return.”

“The highest honour of our Municipality,” he added, “indicates that for us you are not simply visitors but residents of Ayia Napa.”

