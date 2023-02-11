Bodies of 8 Turkish-Cypriot teenagers found in Adiyaman hotel rubble, 46 TCs now confirmed dead

Rescue crews discovered the bodies of another 8 Turkish Cypriot teenagers in the rubble of a hotel in Adiyaman, hit by Monday’s quake.

They were part of a group of students, teachers and parents who had travelled to the city for a volleyball tournament.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot media, 33 members of the group have been found, with two still missing.

The total number of Turkish-Cypriots killed in the quake rose to 46.

Meanwhile, the bodies of thirteen Turkish-Cypriots who lost their lives in Adiyaman arrived in the occupied north, as family and friends gathered at the airport, with coffins carried by rescuers and athletes, as all of them were part of a group of students, teachers and parents, who travelled in Turkey for a volleyball tournament.

The names of the 13 victims were made public this morning.

They are students Abide and Nazife Dagli and their mother Mulkiyie, Aras Aktugrali, Hayal Gentzalioglou, Atakan Konuklu, Serin Ipektsioglu, Serin Karakayia, Osman Celidas, Aykan Ekiz and physical education teacher Nehir Cevik.

Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar was at the airport along with ‘officials’ and Turkish occupation army officers.

Funerals continue, as the assistant headmaster of an occupied Famagusta school, whose students travelled to Adiyaman, was laid to rest today.

On a positive note, the Turkish-Cypriot leader decided to accept humanitarian assistance from Greek Cypriot organisations and individuals through the United Nations.

Such assistance will go through the occupied territories and sent to Turkey as part of the disaster relief effort, while ‘authorities’ in the North will also assist in the legal investigation on the collapse of the Adiyaman hotel hosting dozens of Turkish Cypriots.