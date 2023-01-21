Another 11 prison guards prosecuted for criminal offenses

A total of 11 prison guards are facing criminal charges in connection with the performance of their duties at the Central Prison. During the examinations of the Nicosia Crime Investigation Department for the murder of 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot Tansu Cidan, responsibilities were also found for the aforementioned officials of the Prisons Department, in addition to the three prison guards already charged in the case, Phileleftheros reported citing information.

According to the same information, evidence has emerged for these 11 prison guards to justify their prosecution for neglect of official duty. The offense in question, under the provisions of the Criminal Code, is a misdemeanor and concerns public officials who deliberately neglect to perform a duty that, according to the law, they are obliged to perform.

The investigative work of the CID is in its final stage, with most of the testimonial material having been collected.

Within the next 15 days, the procedures are expected to be initiated in order to bring the case before the Court.