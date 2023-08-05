Aerial firefighting operations resume in Limassol (VIDEO)

Aerial firefighting efforts resumed on Saturday morning to combat the blaze that erupted in the Limassol district on Friday.

The fire has impacted a stretch of land spanning from the villages of Apesia and Korfi to Paramytha.

Ground forces laboured tirelessly throughout the night, grappling with the flames in an ardent bid to tame the conflagration. Contributing to the firefighting endeavours are three helicopters dispatched from Jordan.

As per statements from the fire department, an estimated 2.5 to 3 square kilometres of arid grassland and wild vegetation have been consumed by the inferno. The fire first ignited yesterday shortly before 2 pm, posing a potential threat to numerous residences.

Authorities evacuated certain residents as a precautionary measure.

A total of 200 crew, 40 firefighting vehicles and eight aircraft took part in the operation on Friday.

Simultaneously, another blaze that erupted in the Paphos district on the same day was successfully brought under control by midnight. This fire charred an estimated 75 hectares of land.

Andreas Kettis, spokesperson for the Fire Department, said that investigations are underway to ascertain the causes behind the fire outbreak.

