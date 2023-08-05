NewsLocalAerial firefighting operations resume in Limassol (VIDEO)

Aerial firefighting operations resume in Limassol (VIDEO)

Alassa Fire
Alassa Fire

Aerial firefighting efforts resumed on Saturday morning to combat the blaze that erupted in the Limassol district on Friday.

The fire has impacted a stretch of land spanning from the villages of Apesia and Korfi to Paramytha.

Ground forces laboured tirelessly throughout the night, grappling with the flames in an ardent bid to tame the conflagration. Contributing to the firefighting endeavours are three helicopters dispatched from Jordan.

As per statements from the fire department, an estimated 2.5 to 3 square kilometres of arid grassland and wild vegetation have been consumed by the inferno. The fire first ignited yesterday shortly before 2 pm, posing a potential threat to numerous residences.

Authorities evacuated certain residents as a precautionary measure.

A total of 200 crew, 40 firefighting vehicles and eight aircraft took part in the operation on Friday.

Simultaneously, another blaze that erupted in the Paphos district on the same day was successfully brought under control by midnight. This fire charred an estimated 75 hectares of land.

Andreas Kettis, spokesperson for the Fire Department, said that investigations are underway to ascertain the causes behind the fire outbreak.

Read more:

(Update) Villages in Limassol evacuated as fire spreads (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Russian tanker hit by sea drone near Crimea Bridge
Next article
Authorities admit lifeguard shortage as 18 people drowned in past 1.5 year

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros