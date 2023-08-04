A fire that started in Alassa on Friday afternoon is spreading to nearby communities, the fire service said.

This forced authorities to evacuate 40 people from Alassa and an undisclosed number from Korfi.

The blaze is also threatening Paramytha and Apesia.

Moreover, the roads leading to Ayia Eirini, Korfi, Ayios Mamas and Trimiklini are closed in both directions.

The Icarus-2 national plan has been activated and eight aircraft are operating in the area.

Fire service spokesperson Andreas Kettis said that reinforcements were due to arrive from Paphos, Larnaca and Nicosia.

Strong winds are hampering the fire fighting effort.

President Christodoulides is expected to arrive at the coordination centre that has been set up to oversee the operation.