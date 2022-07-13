47-year-old woman in prison for six cases of theft

The Famagusta District Court today ordered the imprisonment for 20 months of a 47-year-old woman for six cases of theft in which the woman was found guilty.

According to the cases, between March and May 2022, in six separate cases, the woman stole the total amount of 4,670 from the work, the cars, and the residence of her employer, in the district of Famagusta.

A complaint was filed about the thefts and on the basis of a search warrant, the woman’s house was searched and various items were found. Asked about them, the woman admitted the thefts.