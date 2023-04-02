15 year olds in Pafos steal and process copper, Easter firecracker campaign intensifies

Large amounts of stolen copper were found in possession of three Pafos teenagers who were caught processing the metal in a city warehouse.

The 15 year olds were discovered by authorities following a tip off to the local CID with an investigation looking to establish the facts and circumstances of what has been described as a ‘mysterious’ case.

According to Pafos police superintendent Nikos Tsappis, the three boys were illegally present at the warehouse in question, processing metal cables, while break in tools were found in their possession.

Their parents were informed and the teenagers were taken to the main Pafos precinct were they gave written testimony.

Investigators are focusing on the circumstances under which they came into possession of such large quantities of copper.

Meanwhile, authorities are intensifying their firecrackers campaign, two weeks before Easter, as more and more youths stash explosive materials, industrialised but also handmade in line with a ‘custom’ that has caused many injuries over the past few years.

In Pafos, two teenage boys, a 14 and a 16 year old were caught with 29 firecrackers and charged in writing.