Vin Diesel decrowns Prince William as world’s hottest bald man

Vin Diesel has been named the world’s hottest bald man, claiming the title from Prince William, who had held it for the past two years.

The result was determined by SEO agency Reboot which took into consideration different aspects such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height.

Each star’s cranial shine factor (how shiny their heads are) is also considered and altogether an index score out of 10 is created.

For 2022, it was Vin Diesel who took the top spot with an overall score of 6.46 out of 10.

The Fast & Furious star had a beaming cranial shine fact of 563.65 candelas per square meter. This equates to his head reflecting light with 70.46 per cent of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb.

Meanwhile, Prince William fell down to fifth on the list but some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his height at 1.87m which puts him as the second tallest in the group (Dwayne Johnson at 1.93m is the tallest who came in ninth place).