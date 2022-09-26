Thirteen victims, gunman dead after shooting at school in Russia’s Izhevsk

A gunman killed at least 13 people, including five children, at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, investigators said.

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 km (600 miles) east of Moscow, was unclear.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava and a black teeshirt with Nazi symbols. It said his identity had not yet been established.

The committee said the other victims were teachers and security guards. Information was still being gathered on the number of people wounded.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan.

In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide.

Earlier on Monday, a gunman in Russia’s Irkutsk region had opened fire at the draft office in the town of Ust-Ilimsk.

Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition and that the detained shooter “will absolutely be punished”.

Several draft offices have been attacked since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.

Protests against the draft took place over the weekend in Dagestan and Yakutia, both of which have supplied disproportionate numbers of soldiers for the war in Ukraine.

