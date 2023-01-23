NewsWorldRyanair passenger plane that landed in Athens searched over bomb threat

Ryanair passenger plane that landed in Athens searched over bomb threat

Police on Sunday evening were searching a Ryanair RYA.I passenger plane that landed at Athens International Airport for any suspicious items after receiving an alert for a bomb threat, police officials said.

The pilot of the Boeing 737 aircraft, with about 190 passengers and crew on board, had earlier alerted authorities over a possible explosive device on board, one of the officials said.

The plane, which was flying from Katowice in Poland to Greece arrived in Athens escorted by two fighter jets around six in the evening. Firefighting engines were on standby as it landed.

Police were later searching passengers as they were disembarking and their luggage was lined up outside the aircraft.

(Reuters)

 

By Annie Charalambous
