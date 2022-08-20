Rain batters Corsica as storm kills six on island

A violent and unexpected storm battered the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on Thursday (August 18), killing at least six people including a teenage girl, and meteorologists predicted more bad weather to come.

Hail, heavy rain and winds peaking at 224 km per hour (140 mph) swept the island early in the day.

Eyewitness footage shared on social media showed the fierce rainfall and wind in the northwestern town of Calvi, a popular tourist destination known for its beaches.

In southern Corsica, a 13-year-old girl died when a tree fell at a campsite and a 72-year-old woman was killed when her car was struck by a beach hut roof, authorities said.

A 46-year old Frenchman died when a tree fell on a campsite bungalow in the north, authorities said. A 23-year-old Italian woman was injured at the same location and taken to hospital in critical condition.

A fisherman and someone who was out canoeing also died, authorities said. Interior Minister Darmanin did not give details on the sixth death.

Meteo France forecaster warned that storms would affect large parts of western Corsica coast throughout the night from Thursday to Friday (August 19).

